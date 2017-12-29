Myrtle M. Toole

Myrtle M. Toole, 76, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, formerly of Tippecanoe, Ohio, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 in Holloway, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle Duffy Tipton.

Myrtle was a member of the House of the Shepherd in New Athens, and is a retired cook from the Cadiz Country Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dean Toole in 2013; a son, Joseph Toole; two brothers, Jim and Donald Tipton; and four sisters, Geraldine Sudduth, Peg Schroeder, and two infant sisters.

Surviving are a son, Albert Lee Toole of Uhrichsville; a daughter, Teresa (Ronald) Scott of Westerville; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brothers, John Tipton of Florida and Mike Tipton of Piedmont; and three sisters, Daisy Showalter of Piedmont, Virginia Pully of Quaker City, and Betty Norman of Coldwater, Ohio; and her beloved dog, Peanut.

Friends may call Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Rev. Pete Tuchek will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.