Everett Ray Singer

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Everett Ray Singer, 89, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at Valley Hospice Care Center, North in Steubenville. He was born Oct. 21, 1928 in Belmont County, Ohio, a son of the late Everett and Pauline St. Clair Singer.

Ray was a retired Inspector and Brakeman at the B. & O. Railroad. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WW II, a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, and the Cadiz FOE, Aerie 2162. He owned and raced Thoroughbred Race Horses at the Meadows and at Cadiz and many other county fairs throughout the area, and he was an avid coon hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Stamm Singer and two brothers Edward Dennis Singer and James C. Singer. Surviving are a son, James Edward (Cheryl) Singer of Flushing; a daughter, Darlene (Leroy)Boyce of Holloway; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a great great grandson.

Friends may call Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.