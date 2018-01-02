Charles D. Miser

January 2, 2018

 

Charles D. Miser, 88 of Hopedale, died Monday Jan. 1, 2018 at Lifeline Hospital in Wintersville, Ohio. He was born July 19, 1929 in Germano, Ohio a son of the late Roy Edison and Gladys Marie Kuhn Miser. 

He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and the Hopedale American Legion; he was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and retired from Wheeling Steel as a Trade Engineer.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by his wife, Margaret Busby Miser and a son Lacy Miser.

He is survived by his son, David (Roxann) Miser of Hopedale; four grandchildren: Mindy and Mike Tellevast and David and Willie Miser; and a great grandson, Diesel.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral his service at 12 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at the Hopedale Cemetery.  Military honors provided by Hopedale American Legion.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.

 
 
 

