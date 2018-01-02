Charles D. Miser

Charles D. Miser, 88 of Hopedale, died Monday Jan. 1, 2018 at Lifeline Hospital in Wintersville, Ohio. He was born July 19, 1929 in Germano, Ohio a son of the late Roy Edison and Gladys Marie Kuhn Miser.

He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and the Hopedale American Legion; he was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and retired from Wheeling Steel as a Trade Engineer.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by his wife, Margaret Busby Miser and a son Lacy Miser.

He is survived by his son, David (Roxann) Miser of Hopedale; four grandchildren: Mindy and Mike Tellevast and David and Willie Miser; and a great grandson, Diesel.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral his service at 12 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at the Hopedale Cemetery. Military honors provided by Hopedale American Legion.

