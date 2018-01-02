Audrick R. “Audie” Curry

Audrick R. “Audie” Curry, age 87, of Uhrichsville passed away suddenly Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 in Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison.

Born September 29 1930 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania he was a son of the late William and Elsie Curry. Audie graduated from Jewett High School in 1951 and honorably served in the Air Force from 1951-55, stationed in Texas. Audie was a very hard worker, he worked for TRW in Minerva and for the former Boich Mining, retiring in 1994. After retiring he worked at Kmart and Marlowe Pharmaceuticals. He was an entrepreneur who owned many businesses over his life time, most while he already had another job. He also started a United Pentecostal Church, the former Apostol’s Doctrine Church, in Minerva in the late 1960’s.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years Carolyn Smallcomb Curry, whom he married April 30, 1960, children Eric R. Curry and Kelley (Michael) Burwell both of New Philadelphia and Wendy (Stephen) Slates of Sherrodsville; grandchildren Erik Mitchell Curry, Dylan Audrick Curry, Samantha (Landon) Cooper, Kylee Burwell and Shane and Brandon Slates and great grandchildren Olivia and Connor Cooper. He was preceded in death by sisters Elsie Hamilton and Yvonne Albaugh and brothers Victor, Stanford, Warren, Richard, Douglas, Earl and infant brother Robert Curry.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Harrison Hills Pentecostal Church, 87800 Cadiz-Jewett Rd, Jewett with Pastor Philip Spellman officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Hills Pentecostal Church. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

