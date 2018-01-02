Accident Leads To Multiple Injuries On U.S. 22

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – An emergency call for a possible heart attack victim on U.S. 22 at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon could have triggered a chain reaction involving three other vehicles and an ambulance from that original call.

The three vehicles were heading westbound on 22 where witnesses described an ambulance possibly cutting off the lead vehicle of the three when it attempted to make a u-turn off the exit leading from Ohio 151.

Ohio Highway State Patrol personnel were on the scene joining, Jewett, Hopedale, Cadiz, Harrison County EMS and Unionport rescue squads.

No information could be confirmed as certain as the investigation had not been completed. The accident led to four injuries occurring leading to their transport to Trinity Hospital.

Further details coming in our Saturday, Jan. 6 print edition.