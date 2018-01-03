Alumnus to Showcase Film at BLHS

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

CONNORVILLE – Buckeye Local High School alumnus Philip Diab is coming home to his school roots and sharing his filmmaking talents with students during a special presentation on Jan. 5.

Diab, a 2011 graduate and U.S. Army veteran, will showcase “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend,” an HBO documentary which aired this past Veteran’s Day. “War Dog” follows a group of U.S. Army Special Operations K9 Team members and their four-legged partners and the enduring bond they have long after their days on the battlefield. Diab served as an associate producer and combat cinematographer on the project while Hollywood actor Channing Tatum was executive producer. Diab is scheduled to view the film with high school students around 10 a.m. and take part in a question-and-answer session.

“’War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend’ is entirely unprecedented. At the base, the documentary reveals the riveting stories of our military’s Special Operations K9 teams, something that’s rarely in the public eye. I say without basis, it is not a comfortable film to watch at times,” he said. “The subjects and their stories are as raw as they are incredible. The documentary features three different handlers and their dogs: Brent with Benno and Layka, Dixon and Mika and Dave and Pepper.”

He said film producer and friend Brett Rodriguez contacted him after seeing a short documentary Diab filmed, entitled “The Power of COMCAM,” on a veteran-led media platform called Funker530. Conversations ensued and Rodriguez pitched the film idea, and Tatum later became involved since he and Rodriguez were longtime friends.

“They’d been good friends for years, and Brett had access to our subjects and their stories. However, rumor has it that Chan’s wife [actress Jenna Dewan Tatum] also played a large role in convincing him to make the film.”

Diab worked on the project for nearly two years after the picture deal was locked in with HBO, spending countless hours in phone and video teleconferences sharing updates and ideas. He would also send the team batches of combat footage he filmed and archived from his deployment in Afghanistan from 2012-13. That footage comprised most of the wartime scenes in the film, plus he carried a wish list of shots from the director that he managed to capture and turn into the film’s intro/title sequence. For that reason, Diab earned his first professional film credits as an associate producer and combat cinematographer. He added that it was an honor to make the film on very important subject matter.

“The opportunity was rooted in a lot of unrecognized hard work I put in over the years. A filmmaker can only hope to inspire joy in others on the broadest, most genuine scale, and because a pioneer like Channing Tatum was willing to believe in this project I was able to play a major part in making that happen.”

Diab said he was inspired to enter filmmaking after serving in the military. He shipped out to Fort Sill, Okla., a month after graduating high school and began his journey in the U.S. Army.

“I fell completely backwards into the one thing I was destined to pursue. My passion for visual storytelling first developed during the Advanced Individual Training phase of my military career,” he recalled. “Here, I learned the fundamentals that would later take me places unimaginable at the time. After six years, I was extremely grateful for the opportunity Uncle Sam provided me, every soldier has a ‘shelf life’ and I decided not to stick around once mine expired.”

He recalled his days of living in the area, saying he had a rather nomadic childhood but he’s always called the Ohio Valley his home. Currently, he plans to study film and media at Columbia University in New York and still hopes to pursue his dream one day.

“I have a few personal projects on my agenda within New York City, and possible opportunities with Brett and the guys in L.A., but for now my focus is primarily geared on my endeavors here at school.”

But Diab is equally excited to return home and share his talents with his alma mater.

“I was stoked when [Principal Coy Sudvary] and [Coach Anthony Barsch] first mentioned the idea to me. Everything I’ve achieved over the past decade can somehow be traced back to Buckeye Local. It’s such an honor to come back as a positive example and have an opportunity to share some insight that I wish I would’ve known at 17 years old,” he commented. “I couldn’t be more humbled and excited to return to this place formally. It changed my life forever. I’m looking forward to catching up with all my former coaches and teachers and thanking them for their invaluable support through the years. Above all, I’m blessed to be granted a stage where I can share some extraordinary work with a younger generation of Buckeye Local students. I hope to make the most of our time together.”

Sudvary was also pleased to see a former student earn such an achievement, especially one who still supports the school.

“It’s fantastic. He’s done a lot for the school with promotional videos for football and wrestling and he’s always willing to help out and show guidance to students. He’s just a very impressive young man and is doing outstanding work.”