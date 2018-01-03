Terrence Lee Fletcher

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Terrence Lee Fletcher, 69, of New Athens, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at his home. He was born April 29, 1948 in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of Elta Mae Hawthorne Fletcher of New Athens and the late Warren Curtis Fletcher. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of the Adena American Legion and an avid fisherman. He is survived by two sons: David Fletcher of Elm Grove and Richard Fletcher of Deersville; a grandchild; two great grandchildren; and two brothers: Clarence “Buck” Fletcher of Flushing and Ronald Dean “Fletch” Fletcher of New Athens, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Patricia Peoples officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. Military graveside honors by the Cadiz American Legion. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.