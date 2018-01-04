Bradley Joseph Jacobs

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Bradley Joseph Jacobs passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 30. He was 65 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Harrison County and a graduate of Cadiz H.S. He enlisted into the Marines and left shortly after graduation. He fought in Vietnam for the country that he loved. After returning home he married Terri Whiteman and loved, raised and provided for her and his two daughters Beth and Jessica. He followed in his family’s footsteps and became a coal miner. He lived and breathed coal mining and worked up to the day he got sick. He was a CPR instructor through the AHA, an animal lover and an awesome father. He was also a 32nd degree Mason belonging to the Scio lodge.

Preceded in death are his father and mother, Andrew and Mary; brother, Greg; grandparents, Jo and Eve Beveridge and Louis and Elizabeth Jacobs.

Survived by wife Terri; daughters, Beth (Collin) Albaugh from Scio, Jessica (Ryan) Hooker from Mount Pleasant; sister, Deb Cruciotti from Florida; brother, Steven (Janet)Jacobs from Cadiz, Crystal (George) Sayre from Cadiz; brother, Rodney (Carla) Jacobs from Marysville; granddaughters, Bree, Hannah and Rylee Albaugh and grandson, Gavyn Hooker, whom he was all so proud of; and 14 nieces and nephews who he loved to brag about.

A Memorial Service will be held on Jan. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Cadiz EMS/firehall, located at 160 North Main Street, Cadiz Ohio 43907. Please come help celebrate dad’s life.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Brad by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.