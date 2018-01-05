Hurricane Victims Not Forgotten

By JD LONG

JEWETT – The affects of Hurricane Irma, which devastated parts of the Carribean and Florida in early September are still being felt but not forgotten.

Bob Hendricks, who is on the board of directors for the Scio Dining For Ruritans, has been organizing a fundraiser for victims of the Category 5 hurricane, which is scheduled for Jan. 13 at Pennington’s in Jewett.

Bands such as “Left of Center” and “Gypsy Cowboys” will be on hand to perform. The event is scheduled to last from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Hendricks said that he had planned this fundraiser much earlier but due to circumstances beyond his control had to delay the event until now. He said 100 percent of the proceeds will be going to needy victims of the storm.

Hendricks said that there will also be raffles and some games included in the event and hopes to see a lot of people come out for a good cause and enjoy some good times, as well.

Also scheduled to perform is Jim Yoss for his first ever gig in Jewett. Yoss is a local singer and songwriter who is from Scio. Yoss has been playing the tri-state area for the past eight years and was invited to play in Nashville during Americana Fest 15′ and has just recently moved back from Texas where he lived and toured for 5 ½ years.

Yoss’s debut album titled, “Slow Start” received great press upon it’s release and several of his songs have been played and charted on Americana Radio stations here in America and over in Europe, according to a prepared statement.

Yoss will be playing a solo acoustic set representing The Ben Davenport Band.