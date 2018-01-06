Jerry Edward Hopkins

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Jerry Edward Hopkins, 66, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 31, 2017. He was born in Wheeling W.Va., on April 12, 1951, a son of the late Harry “Hagen” Hopkins and Margaret (Carter) Hopkins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Don and George Hopkins.

Following graduation in 1970 from Adena High School, he went to work in the coal fields. He had over 40 years invested in the coal fields when he retired in 2013. His job duties included Oiler/Operator on a 7800 Dragline for Boich Mining, Oiler/Operator on the Silver Spade, bulldozer operator, hi-lift operator, and belt crew for Consolidated Coal – Consol Energy.

Jerry was also a private pilot. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jill (Lewis) Hopkins. He has two children Jennifer Hopkins of Columbus, Ohio and Jeremy Hopkins of Cadiz. His passion was family, farming, talking to old friends and making new friends. He especially enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie with his nieces Marilyn and Carolyn, as well as enjoying backyard picnics with nieces Susie, Donna, Dora and nephew Kenny.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his favorite dog “Buttons”.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, visitation and interment will be private. The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, OH. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com <http://www.borkoskifuneral.com>