UPDATE: Cadiz Under Water Conservation Mode
CADIZ – This is a clarification to the original notice. Not only is the water tank in Hopedale frozen, which is a backup source for Cadiz — and the only backup source according to Cadiz Village Administrator Charley Bowman — but a water line from Tappan Lake, which is Cadiz’s main water source is apparently broken.
“Please be advised that we are going into a water conservation mode. Hopedale’s water tanks are frozen and we cannot access water from them.”
We are actively trying to find the leak. The Harrison County engineer, commissioners, and EMA have been notified,” according to an official statement by Cadiz authorities.
County Commissioner Paul Coffland stated that County Engineer Rob Sterling is working with Bowman on the problem.
Sterling confirmed that the conservation alert is for Cadiz and Unionvale and that they are waiting for updates on the situation at this time.
Bowman stated that they have brought in a leak detection company to assist in locating the problem.
Bowman said that normal water amounts from Tappan are pumped in at 480 gallons per minute but that has now been reduced to 280 gallons per minute.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.