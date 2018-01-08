UPDATE: Cadiz Under Water Conservation Mode

CADIZ – This is a clarification to the original notice. Not only is the water tank in Hopedale frozen, which is a backup source for Cadiz — and the only backup source according to Cadiz Village Administrator Charley Bowman — but a water line from Tappan Lake, which is Cadiz’s main water source is apparently broken.

“Please be advised that we are going into a water conservation mode. Hopedale’s water tanks are frozen and we cannot access water from them.”

We are actively trying to find the leak. The Harrison County engineer, commissioners, and EMA have been notified,” according to an official statement by Cadiz authorities.