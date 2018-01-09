Fifth Quarter Event at BLHS

CONNORVILLE-Buckeye Local High School will be the site of the second Fifth Quarter social activity for district students on Jan. 12.

Sponsored by Team B.L.U.E. (Buckeye Local Uniting Everyone), the event will be held after the home basketball game and runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. It is open to students in grades 7-12 and attendants will have access to play basketball in the gyms while games and other activities will be on hand. Susan Nolan, a member of Team B.L.U.E., said the Fifth Quarter events were restarted this fall after a five-year hiatus to boost school spirit and offer fun festivities for students. The previous gathering in October drew 153 kids as well as 20 adult volunteers.