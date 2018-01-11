Frank J. Maleyrick

Frank J. Maleyrick, age 72, of Cadiz, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Medical Center Steubenville, Ohio. He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio Sept. 3, 1945 a son of the late Joseph Leonard and Helen Sarah Staso Maleyrick.

Frank was retired from Consolidated Coal Company, a member of the Cadiz Church of Christ and had served in the US. Navy Reserves. He was a car, gun, ultralight, and motorcycle enthusiast, but the most important love of in his life was his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon Krieg Maleyrick of Cadiz, son Timothy Matthew of Wyoming; daughter Jessica (Darryl) Ray of Monessen, Pa.; sisters Mary Ann Kelley of Copley, Ohio; Christina Tallman of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Gage and James Cox, Darryl, Elizabeth, and Michael Ray, and Alexander Maleyrick, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at the Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home 172 S. Main St. Cadiz, Ohio. Private Services will be held and burial will follow at the Cadiz Union Cemetery.