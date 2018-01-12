Temporary Post Office Nears Completion

Harrison News Herald

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – The longer than expected process of situating a temporary post office in Cadiz is finally nearing completion. A new “United States Post Office” sign is up and all that remains other than a few stripes for the parking lot at West Gate, according to an employee of Midwest Builders, are shingles and heating elements underneath where a large plastic covering is protecting one half of the building from the weather.

The employee stated that the work is expected to be completed by the end of the week (Jan. 12).

Regional U.S. Postal Service Spokesperson, Dave Van Allen stated that once construction was done then the electric and data installation would be next, which includes the Internet for example.

Van Allen, though, could not give a firm date for opening of the post office but gave an estimation of in “the next few weeks.”