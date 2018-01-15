Judith (Judee) Ella Parkinson

Judith (Judee) Ella Parkinson, 78, of Adena, passed into the hands of the Lord on Janu. 11, surrounded by loving family after a courageous, fearless battle with cancer. She was born a Christmas baby on Dec. 25, 1939, and was one of six children born to William and Dorothy Ramsay Greer of Scio, Ohio. She was preceded in death by infant twins; mother and father, William and Dorothy Ramsay Greer; one sister, Dorothy Greer Albright; two brothers, William Greer and Thomas Greer; beloved nephew Jimmie Scott; cherished maternal grandmother Ella Viola Ramsay and cherished aunt and uncle, Edna and Fred Neville.

Surviving is her devoted husband of 57 years, John; four children, Anne E. Parkinson; M. Lynne Smith (Wayne); John W. (Donna) Parkinson; and Amanda L. McKeon; four grandchildren, Alexandra Smith; Lee Smith; Carolyn Judith (CJ) McKeon; and Miranda Parkinson; sisters Marsha Scott and Sallie Ankeny; sister-in-law Carolyn Greer; brother-in-law Marion Albright and many adored nieces and nephews.

She was Presbyterian by faith and served her church as an elder and Clerk of Session. Judee also belonged to many farm, school, and community organizations throughout her lifetime as her children grew to adulthood. One of her greatest joys

was seeing all her children earn and receive college degrees. She raised not only her own children, but raised many others that “happened” to be around her kitchen table at dinnertime and was a positive and lasting influence that guided them later in life.

Known for her sassy, determined, generous nature, Judee enjoyed numerous friends who have many happy and treasured memories of her presence in their lives and she will be fondly remembered in this way. She faced her illness with a grace and strength in faith that few could match and leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of her family and those who knew her best.

The family wishes to acknowledge the many kindnesses extended to them by doctors and staff from the OSU James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Center, the OSU Rehabilitation Hospital at Dodd Hall, Steubenville Trinity Hospitals East and West, and Home Is Where The Heart Is – who all supported and uplifted them throughout Judee’s illness. Special mention to Dr. Joel Mayerson, M.D., Dr. John Figel, M.D., Sarah Edwards, R.N., Liz Holden, O.T., and Dave Haley, P.T., to whom the family wishes to express their lasting gratitude for the care, compassion, and encouragement given to Judee and her family.

With the closure of the County Highway 10/Main Street bridge in Adena, and to accommodate travel around the closure, there will be two memorial services for Judee to be held on Saturday, Jan. 20,. The first will be held at the Piney Fork Presbyterian Church in Piney Fork at 10:30 a.m., to be followed by a second service at 2:30 p.m. at the Harrisville Presbyterian Church in Harrisville with the Rev. David Demarest officiating at both services. Friends will be received by the family at the conclusion of the Piney Fork service and beginning at 1:30 PM before the Harrisville service. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, it was Judee’s wish that memorial donations be made to the 4-H Camp Piedmont Improvement Fund c/o Eastern Ohio Extension Camps, Inc., 34221 4-H Club Road, Piedmont, Ohio, 43983 or the Scio Alumni Association c/o Dee Ann Horstman, 90151 Kilgore Ridge Road, Scio, Ohio, 43988.

