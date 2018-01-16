Mildred Mattern Zitko King

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 1 comment

Mildred Mattern Zitko King, 88, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, Jan. 15, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. She was born Aug. 5, 1929 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lela Barrett Mattern.

Mrs. King was a member of the East Warren St. Church of Christ in Cadiz, and was a retired Secretary in Registration at Walt Disney World, and a member of the Cadiz Business Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry King in 2000; a son, Don Zitko; granddaughter, Stacy Zitko; two step-sons, Jerry King and Bert Winter; and a brother, Nemo Mattern. Surviving are a son, Kenny (Penny) Zitko of Cadiz; three granddaughters, Shauna Zitko of Cleveland, Australia, Jennifer (Scott) Crothers and Lisa (Brinley) Barger, all of Cadiz; four great grandchildren, Colson, Kamryn, and Kaitlyn Crothers and Blayne Barger; two step-sons, John Lee (Vickie) King of Branson, Mo., and Larry Winter of St. Cloud, Fla.; two step-daughters, Teresa (Robb) Freiburger of Kissimmee, Fla., and Rita (Dan) Gallegas of Huntington, Ind.; a step-daughter-in-law, Lynn King of Fla.; and a niece, Patty Rice of Cadiz.

Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the East Warren St. Church of Christ, Cadiz, Ohio with Evangelist Tom Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Warren St. Church of Christ, c/o Gary Bumgardner, 508 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com