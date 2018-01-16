Hope Players to hold further auditions for “Our Miss Brooks” this Sunday

Due to last weekend’s weather, the Hope Players have scheduled further auditions for their upcoming production of the comedy, “Our Miss Brooks,” adapted by Christopher Sergel from original material by R. J. Mann, according to the organization’s executive director, Andrew Pelegreen III of Hopedale.

The further auditions for “Our Miss Brooks” will be held at Hopedale United Methodist

Church, 237 Church Street in Hopedale this Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. The comedy will be performed Friday and Saturday, March 16-17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday,

March 18 at 2 p.m.

The play will be directed by Hope Players veteran Rob DeSantis of Follansbee, who explained, “Many local actors who wanted to audition were unable to do so because of the weather, so we’ve scheduled this audition for Sunday.”

“Our Miss Brooks” is based loosely on the hit radio and television comedy created and written by Al Lewis and starring Eve Arden. The title character is a high school English teacher trying to navigate her way through the everyday problems of teaching, helping with extra-curricular activities and planning a vacation, while trying to find true love.

The script calls for four adult females and two adult males, along with three males and eight females who can portray high school students. No advance preparation is needed. Actors will be asked to read selected scenes from the script.

Anyone with questions about the production or unable to attend auditions at the scheduled times should contact director Rob DeSantis at (304) 748-2023, Hope Players executive director Andrew Pelegreen III at (740) 937-2629, or Hope Players president Donna Runt at (740) 937-2208.

Anyone interested in helping with the technical aspects of the production should come

to auditions or contact one of those individuals.

The Hope Players are a family-oriented community theater group based in Hopedale. The organization welcomes all area actors, technicians and other volunteers of all ages to participate in their productions. Further information about the Hope Players is available at their website, www.hopeplayers.org.