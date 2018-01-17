Edward B Bass

Edward B Bass, 95 went home to be with his Lord at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 5 surrounded by the love of his family and the presence of his two daughters and eldest grandson. Ed (Eddie) was born in Toronto, Ohio, to Edward Bavis Bass and Lura D. Tufts Dec. 12, 1922, the youngest of three children.

He graduated from Cadiz High School in 1940. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ed joined the United States Marine Corps and left home Febr. 2, 1942. He joined the Regimental Weapons Company 5th Marines 1st Division in Melbourne, Australia. He saw action against the Japanese in the South Pacific Islands including New Guinea, New Britain, Peleliu, and Okinawa. Ed was on Okinawa when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. He returned to the US after 29 months in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Eddie came to the Watertown area to be near the girl (Muriel) who had defended his mustache to his relatives at his grandmother’s funeral. Muriel and Eddie’s fathers were best friends growing up in Watertown. Ed joined the IBEW Local 910 in 1947 and worked throughout the North Country on large construction jobs as a master electrician. He was the Local 910 president for 5 years and retired in 1985. Ed married the love of his life Muriel J Mc Clement on Sept. 6, 1948. Over the years they enjoyed bowling, boating and golf together. Ed also enjoyed days out at the Galloo Islands fishing and did some hunting and skiing in his younger years. Mostly he’s remembered for being a super hard worker and a fun and friendly guy.

Eddie would always be at Muriel’s store on Wednesday evenings so she could bowl in her women’s league. Ed was also very active over the years helping out with whatever was needed at Trinity and St Paul’s Episcopal churches and for the last 6 years he’s been an active communicant at Christ the King Anglican church.

The funeral will be held at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State Street, Watertown on Jan. 13th at 2 p.m. It will be followed by a reception at the Banquet Room at the Comfort Inn, 110 Commerce Street just off Arsenal Street, Watertown from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Anglican Church, 129 N. Rutland Street, Watertown, NY 13601.