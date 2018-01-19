Officials Chase Water Line Breaks Throughout County

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – With the recent cold spell that has slapped the entire Ohio Valley and beyond with many communities holding their breath while chasing numerous water line breaks that have already occurred.

Cadiz Village Administrator, Charley Bowman spoke briefly about the problems Cadiz is facing. Early Thursday morning a major break was discovered on North Muskingum Street where a 48-hour boil alert was issued beginning Thursday afternoon after the repair.

Other breaks in the area have occurred on East Market Street, South Main Street, Saint Clair Ave. and Highland Ave.

Bowman attributes the many breaks, not only to the cold weather but to the conditions of the village’s water lines they are in, which hasn’t helped the situation.

“It’s emblematic of our water system conditions,” Bowman said. Last year he said the village experienced five breaks in four days and it wasn’t as cold, or at least the cold didn’t last as long as it has this winter.

Bowman said the condition of the village’s water lines are the reason why they applied for the principal forgiveness loan, which would greatly help in replacing old lines on numerous streets within the village.

“It’s just the shape we’re in,” he continued. He said valves are failing, which one reason he said was that there has been no valve maintenance program, which a valve exercising machine would help.

Bowman said the village should know the answer to the loan request around Jan. 25th.