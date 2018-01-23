Richard Dewey Bethel Sr

Richard Dewey Bethel Sr, 82, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed Sunday Jan. 21, 2018 at UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was born in Flushing, Ohio on Jan.31, 1935, a son of the late George Dewey Bethel and Sarah Addie West Bethel.

Richard is a current member of the Equitable Savings and Loan Board of Directors, a member of Cadiz F.O.E., past member of the Cadiz Rotary Club, past member of the Cadiz Booster Club, past member of the Harrison Community Hospital Board of Directors where he served as former president, refurbished the Corner Bank Building property, Insurance and Real Estate Agent, past youth sports coach and retired and honorary member of the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings: Marjorie Bethel Novak, Edward Bethel and Dorothy Bethel Green.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Donna E. Nelms Bethel, children: Richard “Rick” (Martha) D. Bethel Jr., Judy Bethel (Robert) “Bob” Causby Sr., Donald (Renee) R. Bethel, Debbie Bethel (Jack) Edwards, Shelly Bethel (Doug) Gatts; a brother Carl Bethel, grandchildren: Charles Joseph Wurschum, Erin Manville, Robert J. Causby Jr, Jacob Bethel, Mercedez Raine, Danielle Porter, Adam Bethel, Jaycie Gatts, Kasey Bethel, Jarret Causby, Tori Edwards, Noah Edwards, Isaac Edwards; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Wurschum, Jai Wurschum, Elle Wurschum, Carson Causby, Peyton Causby, Kinsley Causby, Johnathan Bethel, Jude Bethel, Evelyn Manville, Lauren Manville, Mason Raine, Mila Raine, Molly Raine and Lakyn Porter.

Friends will be received Friday Jan. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio and also on Saturday Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907, with Rev. Tim Monteith officiating. Interment will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com