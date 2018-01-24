Gwendolyn K. “Gwen” Freeman

Gwendolyn K. “Gwen” Freeman, 59 of Cadiz, died Monday, Jan. 22, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Jan. 29, 1958 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Banks Freeman.

Gwen was a member of the First Apostolic Church in Cadiz where she was a member of the Ladies Ministry, a Sunday School Teacher and one of the voices of the Freeman Family Singing Group. She enjoyed composing and singing her own music, as well. She had worked as a nursing assistant at the Carriage Inn of Cadiz for nearly thirty years. She collected all sorts of memorabilia pertaining to wolves.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by two brothers: James and Joel Freeman and a sister, Sharon Freeman.

Surviving are a sister, Vivian Sue (Gordon) Jones of Cadiz; a brother, Randy (Shirley) Ball of Cadiz; nephews and nieces, William Freeman, Marcellus Jones, Tina Ball and Jay (Jodi) Ball, all of Cadiz, Beth (Rudy) Bailey of Dover, Delaware, and Mary (Demar) Jackson) of St. Clairsville.

Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the First Apostolic Church, 158 N. Ohio St., Cadiz, Ohio with Rev. Ray Ellenbaugh officiating. Interment will be at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

