John “Jack” W. Triplett,

John “Jack” W. Triplett, 90, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully, Jan. 5, with his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy by his side. Born Oct. 8, 1927, he was the son of Johnny and Anne (Rogers) Triplett.

He was a WWII Army veteran, a member of Carroll County Vets Club, VFW Post3301 and past member of Amsterdam Moose. He was retired from R & F Coal Company of Cadiz, Ohio, where he held many positions in his 20 plus years of employment including superintendent.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; a daughter Debra Bower; a son Mark (Peggy) Triplett; grandchildren, Todd (Curry) Triplett, Derrick Jones; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Norma Parry, a son Alan Triplett, and grandson Justin Triplett.

No public visitation or services are planned.

Donations can be made in his name to Crossroads Hospice of Stark County.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements.