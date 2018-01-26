Tappan Getting MWCD Attention

By JD LONG

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Several items concerning Tappan Lake Marina were addressed at last Friday’s Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD), which was held at the MWCD’s Annex building in New Philadelphia.

The MWCD has been focusing recent attention on the newly purchased marina after many years of successful operations under the Henry family.

First, Chief of Recreation, Scott Barnhart addressed the replacing of boats at Tappan Marina. Five boats in all would be needed with three replacements and two new ones.

“We’ve been trying to replace them every three years,” Barnhart explained. “That allows us to get an optimal trade and keep good boats in service where we don’t have boats that are down for certain amounts of time due to maintenance.”

Barnhart said funds were available and asked and eventually received permission to put the item out to bid and for it not to exceed $75,000.

In another item, which Barnhart said was a part of their Master Plan was to clean up the shorelines “of the individual docks” within the campgrounds along the Watershed District. He also mentioned “cluster docking” as part of that plan with older docks being replaced at Seneca Lake, as well as plans for Atwood, Charles Mill and Leesville.

“In addition to that we’re adding one new 36 slip dock at Tappan Marina,” Barnhart said explaining that a waiting list had built up. “So, that dock will have some immediate return on investment this season in being able to take on some additional dockers at that facility.”

Barnhart said the bids were competitive with American Muscle of Wellsburg, Wv., as the low bidder on both bids, which the board approved for $564,766.

Regarding bids for the Tappan Park campground renovations, Chief Engineer, Boris Slogar reminded the board of their $4.75 million estimate, which resulted in five contractors submitting. He said two of those bids came in “considerably” under their estimate ($3.1 million and less), which led to him further explaining the process.

“And so typically when we have a delta like that we definitely dig into it to try to determine what [or] why,” Slogar said. He further explained that in order to make sure they were “comfortable” with their bid submission a review was conducted with GLR Inc..

“It turns out both GLR and Tucson bid the job on a per campground average basis, per lot,” Slogar told the board. “And there’s some risk taken doing that, clearly it does fall below the estimate our engineers put together.”

Slogar said, though they haven’t previously worked with GLR but after reviewing their references and resources, he was “comfortable” with their numbers and eventually awarded the bid to GLR.

“The good news here is…sometimes it goes that way and this time we saved a few bucks,” he said referring to an over-bid project at Seneca last year. “I’m thankful and of course we’re going to keep a close eye on and make sure the quality is there…”

Board Member, Joanne Limbaugh raised the concern that GLR is based out of Dayton and “Tappan is not in their backyard,” while noting that Tucson Inc. is a local company (New Philadelphia) and they were only around $80,000 apart from GLR’s bid.

“And so it will bear close watching,” she added.

