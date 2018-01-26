Accident Results In Two Injuries, House Destroyed

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

HARRISVILLE – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a silver-blue Honda with a single passenger occupant crossed the center line on U.S. 250 inside Harrisville and collided head on with a semi-truck sending the truck out of control and into the side of a house.

Lt. Joe Fetty of the Ohio Highway State Patrol (OHSP) stated that the truck felt he’d lost control of his steering, which led to his path through the yard of the corner house before striking it.

The driver of the Honda, Jonathan Grimm was air lifted to a UPMC hospital in Pittsburgh while the truck driver was taken to Harrison Community Hospital. No details have been released on the condition of the two drivers.

Some confusion followed as to who was actually driving the vehicle because Grimm was driving his friend’s car but the friend was not in it. Witnesses said that Grimm was alone and the only one from the Honda taken to a hospital for treatment. The friend who owns the vehicle had not been located for hours after the accident and his name had been thrown around as the possible driver, leading to some confusion with the family of the owner.

A woman, who stated she was the mother of the girl who was actually inside the house at the time of the accident said her daughter barely escaped with her life and miraculously was unharmed. The girl was on a couch in the very room that was struck by the truck and leaped behind the couch and made her way out of the house, according to her mother.

The mother said her daughter heard a loud noise then the house began to shake followed by the wall collapsing in front of her.

The owner of the old red brick house on the corner, Dennis Kinsey of Kinsey Construction and the Cadiz Motel was emotional when telling the story of how he came to buy the house back in 1985.

Kinsey said he’d made a promise to the people he bought it off of that he would not tear it down but now that promise may crumble as the side of the house did.

“I’m afraid I’m about to break my promise,” he said filling up with emotion. Kinsey also said it was one of the oldest houses in the area. Now he and others stood in the empty lot trying to figure out what was holding the remainder of that part of the house up.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” he said.

A long crack in the bricks could be seen stretching from top to bottom on the left side of what still stands. The right side, including parts of a new addition was practically wiped out.

JD Marlatt, transportation administrator for Harrison County’s ODOT District 11, stated they were bringing in portable concrete barriers from Cadiz as a public safety precaution. The barriers were to be placed at the edge of the road that runs directly in front of the undestroyed part of the house in case any further issue develops with the house.

“If we have an issue with the house it will provide security for anybody traveling on the road,” Marlatt explained.

Fetty stated that Grimm would be cited for driving left of center for now. He added that there could be other charges once he’s released from the hospital as he does not believe Grimm’s injuries were life threatening. Those additional charges, if any, will depend on pending lab results.