Dorothy Mattern Morgan

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Dorothy Mattern Morgan, 96 passed away peacefully with family members by her side Jan. 7. Preceded in death by husband Richard Hughes Morgan, brother Frank F. Mattern, and parents Frank and Gypsy Mattern. Survived by children: Pam Behum, Rick, Frank, Mary, Becky (Dale) Green, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Dorothy worked for the telephone company prior to marrying and leaving her beloved hometown of Cadiz in 1950. She was a very active member of North Broadway United Methodist church for 67 years and retired from Bank One after 25 years of service.

She then worked part time for a doctors group until she was 89. She was active in Riverside Hospital sewing guild for 61 years and was an active member of the DAR (Cadiz and Columbus), the Clintonville Women’s Club, and the Beechwood Circle at

North Broadway. She loved to knit, making hundreds of skull caps for newborns at Riverside. She loved her family and she loved people and she was loved by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Broadway UMC (48 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214) or the Kobacker House (800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214).