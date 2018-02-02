Gable Museum To Celebrate Clark’s 117th Birthday

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Executive Director of the Clark Gable Museum, Nan Mattern, appeared before the village of Cadiz council Thursday evening to remind the public that the Gable Museum will be celebrating Clark’s 117th birthday on Saturday, Feb 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A birthday cake and coffee will be served, and prints from artist Dave Barnhouse will be for sale as well.

Barnhouse’s print depicts Clark Gable talking to residents on the streets of Cadiz. The cost for each print is $125 and Barnhouse will sign your print if you like. Mattern said the museum receives $25 from the cost of the print.

Mattern said they are still working on raising the necessary funds to build a much-needed elevator for the museum.

Mattern went on to say that since the opening of the museum back in 1999, they have seen 45,000 customers walk through those doors. She said she has the books to back that information up too.

She also said 47 states have been represented and an additional 25 countries over that time period.

“And I’m sure that those people that have come to Cadiz to come through the museum has stopped to some of the rest of the merchants and we’ve sold them more than just the museum,” Mattern said proudly.

She said there’s only a charge if anyone wants a tour of the museum, but browsing the gift shop is free, and so is a piece of cake.

Mayor Ken Zitko said he already has one of those Barnhouse prints in his office. Mattern called the prints a good price as it was said his prints are normally around $200. She said the original is selling for $10,000, which she said the museum would receive half of that, as well.

“Thank you Nan and thank all the volunteers,” Zitko said. “It’s a hidden treasure,” he said of the Gable Museum.