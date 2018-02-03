Martha Jean “Marty” Watt Michelli

Martha Jean “Marty” Watt Michelli, age 69, of Cadiz, formerly of Scio, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, in LifeLine Hospital, Wintersville. Born Aug. 10, 1948, in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Robert Dean Watt and Mildred Lucille Kalt Watt.

She graduated from Scio High School in 1967 and worked at the Scio Pottery and Handy and Harmon in Dover. Marty had been a devoted member of the Scio United Methodist Church belonging to their choir, Joy Sunday school class and United Methodist Women group.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Eugene Michelli, Jr on Dec. 11, 1989, they married Dece. 12, 1970. She was also preceded in death by her niece Stacie Woods Gilmore on Sept. 18, 1997 Surviving are brothers Ed (Janet) Watt of Magnolia City and Terry (Gloria) Watt of Jewett and a sister Kathy (Wilbur) Woods of Scio and nieces and nephews Brian Watt, Eric Watt, Terry Dean Watt, Stephen Watt, Angela Dulkoski, Roberta Woods and Christopher Watt.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Koch Funeral has been entrusted with her arrangements.