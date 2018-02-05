James Leroy Chaney

James Leroy Chaney, age 86, of 30100 Chaney Road, Tippecanoe died at 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at his home.

He was born in the Atwood area on Dec. 26, 1931 and moved to his family’s farm where he currently lived when he was a year old. He was the son of the late James H. Chaney and Hazel E. Beamer Chaney.

Jim was paratrooper in the Korean Conflict and a member of the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene. He lived his entire life in Tippecanoe and was a lifetime farmer and coal miner. He was a Washington Township Trustee for thirteen years. He enjoyed working on the farm and being with his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of sixty-two years, Martha Lee Murphy Chaney. Also surviving are five children: Kristin (John) Henning of New Philadelphia, Kathy Chaney of the home, Kimberly (Art) Hopwood of Bolivar, Kelli Reichman of Dover, and James (Lona) Chaney of Tippecanoe; 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Emily, Art, Andrew, Peter, Anna, Leah, Jenna, Sarah, and Ben; and seven great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Bryson, Noah, Avery, Marshall, Owen, and Sidney.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy, a sister, Ruth Errington, and a great-grandson, Harrison James Mummert.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, also in the funeral home with Reverend Michael Travis. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.

