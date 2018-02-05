Dueling Pianos scheduled for Feb. 17

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The Harrison County Alumni Association is co-sponsoring “Dueling Pianos” with Toland Trucking for the second time on Feb. 17 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds commercial building. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance for the show and food. Reserved tables are available as well.

“Dueling Pianos” is billed as a high energy entertaining comedy routine, piano concert, sing along, audience interaction event. It met with great success last year and hopes to carry on the same tradition in 2018., it was noted.

Tickets are available from any HCAA board member or on line at hcalumniassociation.com or call (740)491-1994. Those wishing to make a donation toward the scholarship fund can make checks payable to the HCAA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 15, New Athens, Ohio 43981. The alumni group has been working together as an association since May 2016. Jacquie Knight is president.