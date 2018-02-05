Harrison East To Close Tuesday

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HOPEDALE – Due to a heating issue, Harrison East Elementary will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 6. This closing is only for Harrison East as all other Harrison Hills’ schools will be open.

Harrison Hills Superintendent, Dana Snider stated it was a day to day situation but noted the predicted snow storm for late Tuesday or Wednesday could add to further delays.

“Good afternoon, Due to heating issues, Harrison East will be closed Tuesday, February 6. All other schools will be in session,” the text alert read.