Edgar Allan Cotter

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Edgar Allan Cotter, 86, of Bowerston, Ohio, died on Feb. 4, at the Community Hospice Truman House with peace, dignity, and love. He was married June 6, 1954 to the former Mary Anna Bower, and they celebrated 63 years together. He was born July 1, 1931 to the late James P. and Opal (King) Cotter and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of the first Conotton Valley High School class in 1951 before serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Richard B. Anderson in the Korean War.

Ed was employed by the railroad for 31 years and drove semi for Ed Galigher Trucking. He is a longtime member of Bowerston First United Methodist Church, Railroad Old Timers Club, U.T.U., Carroll Masonic Lodge (60 years), Carroll Order of the Eastern Star, Scio American Legion, and New Philadelphia V.F.W. (life member).He was a strong supporter of Conotton Valley athletics, refereed basketball, coached a winning team in Pony League baseball, drove van for the Harrison county veterans, and served on the Harrison County Health Board, village council and Harrison Democrat Committee.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Anna; daughters, Paige Moss and Doris (friend, Jimmy Deibel) Caranda; grandsons, Dr. Joshua (Nidarin) Cotter and Jonathan (Melissa) Stephens; great-granddaughter, Scarlett; step-great-granddaughters, Myla and Piper; sister, Jane Warner; brother, Mervin (Jane) Cotter; sister-in-law, Carol Bower; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Florence Hidey and Oma Ralston, and brothers, William and Jerry Cotter.

Services, officiated by Pastor Tom Dawson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, concluding with a 6:45 p.m. Masonic memorial service. Burial will be at Longview Cemetery in Bowerston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bowerston First U.M.C., c/o Nancy Berg, P.O. Box 31, Bowerston, OH 44695 and Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.