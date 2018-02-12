Helen Louise Menkel

Helen Louise Menkel, age 97, of Yorba Linda, Calif.,, formerly of Palos Verdes,Calif., and originally from Scio, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Born Oct. 30, 1920 in Scio, she was the youngest daughter of Elmer and Mae Menkel. Helen graduated from Scio High School in 1938 and then Ohio State in 1944 with a degree in Education. She was the beloved sister of Mary Menkel (Arter) and Louis Menkel. Helen was a member of the Presbyterian Church since 1932 and was until her death. At the time of her passing Helen was the oldest living member of the congregation.

She is survived by her nephews Bill Arter and Louis Menkel, her nieces Beth (Arter) Bodkin and Cindy Brown and many great nieces, and nephews, and even great great great nieces and nephews. Also a second cousin, Linda Lee Laughlin of Scio.

Helen settled in California and had a long career in the Aerospace Industry. She lived by the ocean and also had a cabin in the mountains. She loved to travel, was a skilled tournament bridge player, played tennis, and loved genealogy. Once retired, she conducted tours at the local courthouse for visiting school children, and traveled extensively.

Later in life Helen sufferered from Alzheimer’s but remained a very happy positive person throughout. She was much loved by all her friends and the care givers at her home because of her intelligence and sense of humor.

A memorial service is being planned in the spring. Koch Funeral has been entrusted with her arrangements.