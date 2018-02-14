Cheryl Jean Tipton

Cheryl Jean Tipton, 66, of Hopedale, Ohio, died in Weirton Medical Center, Weirton, W.Va. Tues. Feb. 13, 2018. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, Oct. 1, 1951, daughter of the late Harry and Phyllis Daugherty Tipton. Cheryl was a 1969 graduate of Hopedale High School and a member of the Unionport United Methodist Church. She had worked at Scio Pottery for 16 years and later as an employee of Coffy’s in Cadiz and Riesbecks of Wintersville.

Surviving is one brother, Fred A. Tipton of Hopedale and three sisters, Judith L. Green of Jewett, Betty Lou Tipton of Hopedale and Lois Faunda and husband James of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Also surviving are nine loving nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thurs. Feb. 15, 2018 from 5 to 8 pm at Blackburn Funeral Home Hopedale, Ohio. Services will be there on Fri. Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Deborah Kellar. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Unionport United Methodist Church, 64 West St., Bloomingdale, Ohio 43910.

Blackburn Funeral Home – 740-937-2461 , www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com