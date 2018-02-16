Scio Resident Speaks Out Against UEO Proposal

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

SCIO – Last month the village of Scio approved a 10-year agreement with UEO Midstream for $1.15 million. The official contract has not yet been signed as it waits Scio private attorney, Eric J. Williams. There is also no timeline for signing that contract (Williams did not respond to a voice message).

While that process waits to be played out some are stewing over what they feel as a giant “screwing” that the village is getting. Many feel that Scio should be receiving much more for all the traffic and profits UEO is producing from that plant, such as the product being transported by rail car.

Local resident, Tom Spiker was one of those people who appeared before council at Wednesday evening’s council meeting. Spiker was tactful but adamant that Scio was getting the short end of the stick on this deal and cited the city of Green and the deal they just received, which is just north of Canton.

Green also found themselves in the crosshairs of an oil and gas business, Nexus Gas Transmission, who wished to run a 36-inch pipeline through their community-a pipeline that the city did not want.

Just earlier this month, though, and after much haranguing in the court system, which Scio has avoided, Green found themselves on the receiving end of a $7 million check. And that was after Nexus won a judgment in the name of eminent domain.

Communication’s Manager for the city of Green, Valerie Wolford speculated that even though, Nexus had the upper hand, they wanted to get the job done and avoid a longer court battle. She said some within her community were surprised at the amount while others, she said, even thought that amount was low.

Wolford said the 2.5 acres in question could have resulted in amounts as low as $17,000 to $100,000 if they had not reached the deal, which won by a surprisingly narrow vote of 4-3. But that is pipeline and not railroads and processing plants.

Spiker, after speaking with a friend in the railroad business, but who no longer works on the Genesee & Wyoming Railroad (G&W) that UEO uses, through out numbers of rail cars passing per day, money that could be charged per car adding to a weekly fee and when finished on that line of thought, the fee reached $50 million the village could be bringing in as the result of the UEO plant.

Spiker also volunteered his services in helping to secure a $120,000 loan it would take “to incorporate the plant,” as he referred to either a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) or actual annexation, which the village considered both at one time.

“I think I can secure that loan for you, not from me but I have sources that I could secure so it wouldn’t cost you anything,” Spiker told council, “and of course it could be repaid back.”

“This is like a golden opportunity,” he continued. “Because if you sign that contract with them you’ve got 10 years…you’re going to get $115,000 and nothing else,” he said referring to the annual payment to the village.

The railroad worker Spiker was referring to was Tom Umpleby, who is now a railroad consultant. Umpleby was involved in transporting one of the more expensive pieces of equipment from Houston, Tx. ($60 million estimate) that was transported to Scio as part of the UEO plant when it was being built.

Umpleby was even more expressive in his thoughts towards Scio’s situation stating how he could not understand Scio not receiving more out of the UEO deal.

“They (UEO) are using the resources of that community and they’re getting off scot-free,” Umpleby said, who also has family in Scio. He too cited the Green situation and what they received from Nexus.

“That’s just to build a pipeline through their community, we’re talking about permanent infrastructure,” he said referring to the $7 million the city of Green received versus UEO “taxing” Scio’s water system and other parts of the infrastructure.

“I just can’t understand why somebody in that township didn’t think to get some legal advice as to what they could demand…they’re justified in making a demand for,” Umpleby said referring to when the plant was first built roughly five years ago.

“It just seems to me that here’s some big, big boys from Texas come in and they, you know, they come in and they say we’re just going to just run this right through these hill jacks and they’re not even going to know what hit them,” Umpleby said bluntly.

He added that he was not against fracking but feels these large companies that use the local resources should be paying their fair share. He also added that UEO is generating “a lot of revenue” out of the G&W rail lines and said out of that finished product being shipped via those lines, “there should be some kind of tax on that they could enact.”

Council thanked Spiker for his time and effort but had no official comment regarding his suggestions but some did express interest in speaking with Umpleby.

Also, the village is still looking for one council seat to fill, as well as accepting applications for a part time employee and a meter reader. A letter of interest can be left in the door or with the clerk of the village.