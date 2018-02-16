Former McDonald’s AA And NBA Player Speaks To Cadiz Students

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

(left to right): Juvenile Court Administrator, Paige Wood, Juvenile Probation Officer and Cadiz Council Member, Chace Smith, Chris Herren and Judge, Matthew Puskarich)



By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Among the glitter and pizazz of being a star, whether it be athletes or entertainers, there’s always a story behind their million dollar smiles just as there are behind the debt-ridden frowns of the poor, or be it middle class anonymity.

Chris Herren was not only a McDonald’s All-American basketball prospect out of Durfee High School in Fall River, Massachusetts but he made it all the way to the NBA playing first, for the Denver Nuggets (2nd round draft pick) then his beloved Boston Celtics-a childhood dream of his.

Herren was so good he turned down Duke and Kentucky to play for the local Boston College Eagles-he wanted to stay a local boy. He even made it into Rolling Stone and Sports Illustrated magazines as a feature.

In fact he was so good his career at Boston College never survived the first year and his NBA career barely lasted two years. Herren was a junkie-the drug kind, that is. He failed several drug tests at Boston College before being kicked out then received a second chance and played out his amateur career at Fresno State, but he failed tests there too.

Herren, 42, came to town Tuesday to speak to Harrison Hills students in the auditorium pacing back and forth, pausing at times to accentuate some of his major points. Herren has been clean for more than nine years now and speaks, he said about 250 times a year around the country trying to reach anyone and everyone who will listen to the man who once told himself, “I’ll never be like that” when sitting in a high school auditorium listening to the type of speaker he would later become.

Herren had it all, or was building up to it but after the brief stint with the NBA and another handful of years playing in Europe he spent it all on dope, where he found himself collecting and stealing whatever he could to pay for his habit. It began with drinking and occasional drugs to Oxycontin and heroin. He even died for 30 seconds, which was part of his four overdoses.

The story is the same you here from anyone whose been addicted to drugs but what Herren tries to emphasize is what causes these situations. He wants to reach out to young people who think it can’t happen to them. His father was and is an alcoholic where he decided to try one of his father’s Miller Lites. It was the same result he had when he told himself he would only try cocaine once when first walking into his dorm room at Boston College. The nightmare lasted 14 years.

Herren’s tour is not as motivational speaker but raw and to the blunt edge, as he recalled one teenage girl listening to one of his talks who later emailed him and citing the same background situation he had growing up.

“Dear Mr. Herren, I was the girl with her hand up,” she later emailed him after he tried to find her amongst the crowd after he finished speaking. “For the first time in my life I felt like I did something nice for them,” he recalled after hearing her story.

Herren was impressed when after speaking, he asked the young audience if they had any questions and more than a handful took the time to raise their hand and share something very personal. It appeared he was hitting home with some of them and he commended them for having the guts to do so, considering the gauntlet of peer pressure teenagers experience.

Herren said he prays before speaking that he can at least make a difference with just one person who is out there in the audience. The girl’s story he recalled was heartbreaking because of her dysfunctional home situation.

“I’m going to be that one kid,” he said she told him because he had given her the confidence to speak up. And she did speak up to the ones who bullied her and that girl has kept in touch with Herren for seven years, every 30 days she sends him an email.

“That little girl’s emails is one of the main reasons why I do this,” he told the Husky students,” and seven years ago I never heard of her.”

Herren calls himself “unbelievablely blessed” to still be alive with a wife and three children to enjoy when asked how he deals with his children considering his past. He said he doesn’t accept “it.” He won’t ignore problems and won’t become like the parents he hears of, who are alcoholics and drug addicts and don’t involve themselves in their child’s lives.

“I’m going to give them a hug and tell them I love them and I’m going to ask them one question,” he said referring to his own children and what could happen to them. “Please tell me why…after all I’ve put you through with my past…” He said, “we all have ‘why’ inside of us.

“Parents don’t ask it because they don’t want to hear it,” he said, “and as kids we don’t want to talk about it so we pretend it’s not there.”

Herren, for all his talents and success as an athlete he repeated that he’d always told himself that he was no good. He said out of 15 basketball teammates from high school, an astounding seven became heroin addicts.

Herren told the crowd that he broke a promise he made to his mother once that he would not become like his father, an alcoholic.

“It’s about you, not me,” he said of this day and his message. His goal for everyone listening on this day? “That one of you walk out of here today, sit at your desk and say to yourself, ‘I’m not even close to being the person I want to be.’”

Herren told the students anyone can walk in here and show pictures of drug addicts or the horror of what drugs can do to a person’s life.

“But there’s not enough people asking you why.”