Elden “Tex” Lee Doane

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

1943-2018 Elden “Tex” Lee Doane, age 74, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following complications from diabetes. Elden was born on May 13, 1943 in Tippecanoe. He was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Tidrick) Doane. In addition to his parents, Elden is preceded in death by sisters Faye Terakedis, Marla Mahaffey and Alice Doane; brothers Bob, Ralph, Melvin and Wayne Doane.

Elden graduated from Freeport High School and attended Kent State University. He enlisted in the United States Army. Elden retired from Gradall and Consolidated Coal as a welder. He was a member of the South Side Gospel Chapel; a member of the Color Guard for the Midvale VFW Post #9620 and past member of the Washington Township Fire Department. Elden was an avid fisherman, he loved to travel, go to auctions and play fast pitch softball. He was a foster parent, belonged to the Big Brother/Big Sister Program, the owner of Lakeland Supply Center and President of the Clos-e-nough Construction Company.

On April 16, 1966, in the 11th Street Church of God, Elden married Ginger (Bair) Doane, who survives of the home. Also surviving are their daughters Beth (Kyle) Wood and Becky Doane, all of Tippecanoe; siblings Doris Crabtree, Kenny Doane, Ruth Edwards, Dean (Sharon) Doane, Karen Sue Walton, Stella (Dan) Gibson and Maxine; grandchildren Jeremiah, Elizabeth and Kathryn Wood all of Tippecanoe and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Elden will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Leonard Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery where the Midvale VFW Post #9620 will conduct military graveside services. Calling hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, O., 44663.