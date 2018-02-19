Sander’s Market closes in on March 1 target date for Cadiz opening

By JD LONG jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Jake Sander, co-owner of Sander’s Market, which bought out Thorne’s via bankruptcy court late last year took a walk around his Cadiz store pointing out the new equipment to come soon. The Cadiz store is third in line for opening of the four he bought in Ohio, which he said is marked for March 1. So far the shelves are empty and workers are working around the ceiling, the walls and anywhere else one looks to get the store ready for the highly anticipated opening.

Along those empty shelves, though, are long lines of newly delivered stock ready to be placed for eager locals who have gotten weary of traveling outside of town just to find some produce. “It’s amazing how fast things come together at the end,” Sander said referring to how much work is still to be completed. Some of the work includes replacing the long display case that still sits at the deli counter. It will be replaced with a new one, as well as the meat case to go along with an already replaced frozen food freezer and a 20 foot beer case to replace the old 16 footer.

Some might be surprised that Sander had at one time worked for Thorne as a store manager in Warren, Pennsylvania. He said because of that relationship and keeping in touch over the years about the business, was how he knew about Thorne’s situation and the eventual bankruptcy filing. Sander said he’ll be working with local vendors for sure, as well as some of his past connections, which he said have been terrific in helping him set up and for supplying him with what he needs. Sander said the store when ready, will have experienced an 80 percent surge of refurbishing, which includes the roof. He’s had patchwork done but eventually knows a new roof will be needed in time. “You can’t do everything all at once,” he said.

As for the product itself? Certified Angus beef, organic products, gluten free as well as prepared dinners, which he said have been popular at his other stores in western Pennsylvania. Some of those dinners for two are to include, pork chops (breaded or barbeque), ham, turkey, spaghetti and meatballs and meat loaf, for example. His store will also include promotions like “Midnight Madness,” which he said are held three times throughout the year on Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. He said the ultimate goal though, is customer service where they will aim to provide whatever the customer wants if he can get it.