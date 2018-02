Cadiz VFD Fish Fry Underway

CADIZ – The Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department has kicked off their annual Fish Fry, which began last Friday. The event will run to the time of Lent, said Fire Chief, Leonard Merryman.

The Fish Fry is being held each Friday in the back of the fire house at the side entrance.