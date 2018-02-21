Two vehicle crash results in fatality

SCIO – On Feb. 20, at 4:05 p.m., Brian J. Williams, 60, of Dellroy, was traveling west bound on Ohio 151 in Harrison County, near Scio, operating a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Harley Davidson traveled across the center line and into the path of an east bound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 being operated by Charles J. Harris, 56, of Scio.

Brian J. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Harrison County Coroners Office.

Charles J. Harris suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crash remains under investigation per the Ohio State Highway Patrol.