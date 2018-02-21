Judith Ann Thomas Graziano

Judith Ann Thomas Graziano, age 73 passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 20, at her home in Scio.

Born Nov. 14, 1944 in Scio she was a daughter of the late James Gibson Thomas and Mary Poulson Thomas. After graduating from Scio High School in 1963, Judi moved to Columbus to pursue a career as a photographer for Olan Mills Studios. But she missed living in Scio so after a couple years she returned and started her second passion which was cooking. Judi was an excellent cook and over the years she worked for many area restaurants.

Judi was an artist who enjoyed painting and photography. She was quite the fisherwoman and at one time held the record for the largest crappie caught in Ohio. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan and Brad Keselowski was her favorite NASCAR driver. She passionately watched Jeopardy and everyone knew not to disrupt her during the program.

She was an awesome wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her husband Frank K. Graziano whom she married June 26, 2004; children Mike and Joe Cheuvront both of Scio, Jane Lewis of Grove City, Allison (Brian) Mansfield of Harrisville and Kevin (Lila) Graziano; grandchildren Sophie Cheuvront, twins Levi and Sookie Ann Mansfield and Carter Graziano; sisters Alice (John) Hidey of Scio, JoAnn Henry of Perrysville, Joyce (Harry) Ritter of West Chester and Donna Johnson of Scio and her Corgi, Winnie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dick Thomas, Kay Johnson and Marilyn King.

In keeping with Judi’s wishes there will be a memorial service held at the Scio American Legion Post 482 Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.