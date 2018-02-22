Frank Hagan Milliken, Jr.

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Frank Hagan Milliken, Jr., 88, of Bowerston passed away on Feb. 20, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Born June 4, 1929, in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Frank was a son of Frank and Helen (Taylor) Milliken. Frank was a 1947 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and a 1951 graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a Korean War era veteran who served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954. He came to Bowerston in 1954 and joined his father and his cousin, William Milliken, at the Bowerston Shale Company, where he worked for 43 years, retiring in 1997.

Frank served as Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts, Bowerston Troop #7. He was Chairman of the Harrison Regional Planning Commission for three years and Chairman of the Trinity United Methodist Church Board for several years. Frank was a member of Carroll Lodge 124 of the Masons and a member of Scio American Legion Post 482.

On Sept. 16, 1956, Frank married June Dalrymple in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston, where they both became lifelong members. Frank and June celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in 2013.

Frank was a devout Ohio State football fan. His family, including his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and good friends, were very important to him. Frank would talk to anyone and always had something positive to say.

Frank is survived by his children, Christopher (Olga) Milliken of Columbus, Joel Milliken of Wintersville, and Kathleen (Thomas) Sawyer of West Chester; his grandchildren, Frank Milliken III, Kelli and Mara Milliken, and Noah and Eli Sawyer; and, his brothers James (Carolyn) Milliken and David (Margueritte) Milliken. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, June, and his grandson, Brendan Milliken.

Funeral Services for Frank, officiated by Pastor Tom Dawson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston. Interment will follow at Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Bowerston Volunteer Fire Department or the Bowerston Trinity United Methodist Church.