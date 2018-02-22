Clarissa “Sue” L. “Sis” Rutter

Clarissa “Sue” L. “Sis” Rutter, 86, of New Athens, Ohio, passed Wednesday Feb. 21, at Harrison Community Hospital. She was born in Carlisle, Pa., on November 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rhoda Greegor Witmer. She was a member of the New Athens Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Rutter, a great-grandson Andrew Pacpaco, a sister Nancy Eby, and a brother Samuel Witmer. Sue is survived by a daughter Sally (George) Knight of Adena, sons: Doug (Rhonda) Rutter of Harrisville, Donald (Teri) Rutter of Cadiz, Eddie (Carla) Rutter of New Athens; brothers: Abe (Della) Witmer, David Witmer both of Carlisle, Pa., Denis (Elaine) Witmer of Cambridge, MD, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Sunday 1 to 7 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Monday Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Al Hoder and John Little officiating. Interment will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens.