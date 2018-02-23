Hopedale Donates Money To Baseball Association

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HOPEDALE – Last Wednesday Hopedale council approved a motion to donate $1,000 to the Hopedale Baseball Association (HBA).

Mayor, Mike Pelegreen said it would go to good use in helping the girls and boys softball teams while expressing his pride in the association.

A letter from the HBA expressed the value of donating to the Association where its players range in ages from three to 14 years old. Pelegreen boasted the large number of teams involved, which the letter backed up stating it consists of 15 teams with over 150 players involved for the year 2017.

“Hopedale provides a safe and fun environment for local children to learn the game of baseball,” the statement read. The HBA plays at two fields, one at the school field at Harrison East Elementary and the Pony field, or “Bice Park,” which is located on Rabbit Road just down from the Hopedale Legion.

“In 2017, with the support of our sponsors, we were able to replace the fence and backstops at both of these fields and also began work on improving the quality of our infields,” read the letter. It also states that parking was improved at the Pony field along with electricity being added, which they now can provide better concessions.

The letter states that more improvements are coming to the fields and the equipment “while also adding a third field to help with scheduling issues we encounter with our growing association.”

A list of the various donation levels and what is offered per the HBA:

– $1,000 (League level): A banner at the fence at both ball fields, your information on a team jersey, a league photo that includes a team picture of every Hopedale team from the spring season.

– $500 (Gold level): A banner with your information on the fence at both ball fields and your information on a team jersey.

– $250 (Silver level): A banner with your information on the fence at both ball fields, and your information on a team jersey and a team plaque.

– $100 (Bronze level): A banner with your information on one ball field.

– Community level involves a donation of your choice.