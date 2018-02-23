Cadiz Approves Vitals App To Assist First Responders

CADIZ – Last Thursday the Cadiz village council heard from Amanda and Salvatore DeLuca regarding the Vitals app that they were promoting at an earlier meeting last fall. The app is for children, or anyone with various disabilities and not just ones afflicted with autism.

“They would wear a beacon when they came within 80 feet of a first responder,” Amanda explained. “They would get a ping on their phone that would alert them that someone was within their range.” She said if it wasn’t an emergency then the signal could simply just be ignored.

“The app is now equipped with GPS,” she said adding that if a child were to wonder away Vitals (www.thevitalsapp.com) could now be called to locate that child. She said the app is also equipped with a “panic” button where Vitals would be alerted in red indicating a priority emergency.

“So they are constantly making updates to this app,” she told council. Amanda stated that Vitals is seeking a three-year contract with the village “so that our first responders have training on how to use the Vitals app.” She added that accounts are set up for protection as well as providing free beacons and subscriptions for the local departments to hand out to any family that would benefit from the app.

In working with children and families she said an online class has now been reviewed over 7,000 times.

“We are still the only department out of their Minnesota state territory,” she said. Because of that there would be some extra cost as Vitals is assigning Cadiz’s own customer support. This, along with in-person training opposed to online training is provided as well as support if a clear signal wasn’t being received via cell phone.

Amanda stated that with the online training they would be providing 70 beacons and 70 one-year subscriptions. She said 20 to 30 beacons have already been distributed.

“We already have people in the community who have this service for free,” Amanda noted. She also informed council that since she has been working with the company from the beginning that, though she described it as “not typical” they would join the Cadiz police and fire departments as one contract.

Amanda said annual payments would be strung out over the three-year period and the price would not increase. She said a one-year contract would increase the price by 20 percent per year.

She said she’s also received contact from families in Belmont and Jefferson Counties, as well as other fire departments within Harrison County. To clarify, she said other areas such as California and Canada were inquiring about the Vitals app but that Harrison County would be the next one to actually join in other than the state of Minnesota.

Commissioner, Terry Capers motioned for council create an ordinance for Village Solicitor, Costas D. Mastros to approve. Council then approved the cost of $3,000 over a three-year period, which would need three readings following Mastros’s approval.