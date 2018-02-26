Local teen dies in car crash

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR 46 in German Township that occurred approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. Unit #1 is a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was northeast on CR 46, and failed to negotiate a left curve, sliding off the right side of the road striking a tree. The driver of the Dodge pickup is Logan S. Stewart, 25 year old male from 402 East High St., Jewett, Ohio. The driver was transported to Trinity West Medical Center where he was treated and released. The passenger, Shane M. Shook, 18 years of age, from 43350 Rumley Road East, Jewett, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Neither occupant was wearing their safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.