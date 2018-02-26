Jerry J.J. Thompson

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Jerry, J.J., Thompson passed away Feb. 24. Jerry was born June 4, 1933, to Lawrence and Dorothy Thompson. He graduated from Scio High School, Scio, Ohio, 1951, where he was active in many sports, band and drama. In 1957, Jerry became a patrolman with the Canton City Police Department. Along with being a patrolman, he worked as a motorcycle officer, with the diving division and was a Juvenile Detective. Jerry was also very active in The Fraternal Order of Police. He retired in 1987 after 30 years of service. Jerry was a hunter and fisherman, taking yearly trips to Gowganda, Canada. He also enjoyed camping in the summer with family and friends. He loved a good game of cribbage and enjoyed a daily crossword puzzle. Jerry was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Legacy Chapter, the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Canton, and was a Mason with the McKinley Lodge. Jerry was also very involved with the Carrolton APL. He attended the New Rumley United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and being an usher.

Jerry is survived by his children Jeffrey (Connie) of Westminster, MD, Joyce (Chuck) Veppert of Rootstown, Ohio and Jennifer (Guy) Woit of Salem, Ohio; and their mother Vivian Thompson; grandchildren Jason (Lisa), Chris (Becky), Sarah (Tom), Michael, Courtney (Mike), Christopher and Shelby; seven great grandchildren and step-mother Helen Thompson.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father Lawrence, mother Dorothy Byers, eldest son Jerome and his beloved four legged companion, Duke.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday March 2, with FOP services starting at 3:45 then masonic and memorial services immediately following at the New Rumley United Methodist Church, 41395 Scio New Rumley Rd, Scio, Ohio 43988 with a luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Rumley United Methodist Church c/o Sandy Knowles, 11877 William Penn Blvd. Hartville 44632.

The family would like to thank DeVita Dialysis, Alliance Hospice and all the wonderful girls at Copeland Oaks who took such great care of Dad.