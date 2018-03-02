Richard A. McBride

Richard A. McBride

Age 81, of Canton, passed away Wednesday Feb. 28. He was born Nov. 1, 1936 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Clarence O. and Eleanor (Finnicum) McBride. Richard was a graduate of Cadiz High School and Cincinnati Bible Seminary. Richard served as a minister for many years at churches located in West Virginia, N. Carolina, S. Carolina, Illinois, Oklahoma, Florida and throughout Ohio. He was an avid beekeeper, hunter and outdoorsman. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Joye E. (Wallace) in 2016 to whom he was married 59 years; two brothers, Clarence and Ronnie McBride; one sister, Cathy Adkinson. He is survived by five children and their spouses, Denise and Vernon Jones, Mary Jane and Chuck Logan, Dana and Mike Daughtery, Richard and Lynnette McBride, C. Stephen and Alison McBride; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Bud Vickers.

Funeral services will be Monday March 5, at 11 a.m. in the North Industry Christian Church with Craig Ott officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday at the church 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio at 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Brewster Parke, Hanover House and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.