Frank G. Gregory

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Frank G. Gregory, 90, of Hopedale, Ohio, died in Trinity West, Hospice, Friday, March 2. He was born Jan. 4, 1928, in Parlett, Ohio, son of the late Santi and Mary Folio Gregori. Also preceding in death are two brothers, James and Ben Gregory, and two sisters, Jean Zanotelli and Teresa Thompson. Frank graduated from Wayne High School, Bloomingdale, Ohio class of1945, was a Post WWII Navy veteran, and a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ. He was an independent truck driver for R&F coal Co. and Consolidation Coal Co. and also was an insurance agent. Surviving is his wife of 70 years, married on April 10, 1948, Margaret Piccoli of Hopedale, two sons, Dr. James G. Gregory and wife Ada of New Wilmington, Pa., and F.G. Gregory of Cambridge, Ohio. There is a daughter, Marianne G. Michelli and husband Rodger of Monroe, N.C. Thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren survive.

Frank had such a nice voice and loved to sing, whether it was at church, weddings, funerals, any and all occasions and for a number of years, he entertained the patients of Gables Care Center, once a week. Most of all, he loved his wife and family.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Blackburn Funeral Home 324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio. Services will be Friday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in the Church of Christ, 329 High St., Hopedale, Ohio. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate and burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale. Graveside military services will be provided by the Hopedale American Legion, Post #682.

Blackburn Funeral Home, 740-937-2461, www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com.