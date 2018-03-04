Richard E. (Dick) Walker

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Richard E. (Dick) Walker, 88 of Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Fe. 28, at home in Columbus, Ohio.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Grace Cornell (Porter) Walker, children: Cindy (Steve) Karto of Cadiz, Ohio, Lana (Jon) Helmuth of Phoenix, Ariz., Jay (Tina) Walker of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Eric (Kim) Walker of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Tricia (Scott) Moses of Columbus, Ohio. Grandchildren: Stacey (Ian) Raeburn, Courtenay (Zachary) Galilei, Zachary (Charlene) Karto, Joshua (Sonia) Walker, Oliva (Paul) Eberly, Alexander (fiancee’ Amber Burton) Walker, Felicia Walker, Drake Walker, Kennady Walker, Maren Mose, Cade Moses, Zane Moses and Quinn Moses. Great-grandchildren: Quinn and Morgan Delaney Raeburn, Rylee, Hunter, Isabelle and Harper Galilei and Lincoln, Stella and Harvey Jay Eberly. A sister, June Young of Grove City, Ohio, sisters-in-law Audrey Brown of Cadiz, Miriam (Bob) Addy of Scio, and Mary Ann Porter of Cadiz, along with many nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Jim Heckelman of Norwalk, Ohio since their days working at the NASA Nuclear Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Melva (Mccurdy) Walker, brothers: Lee and Fred Walker; and sisters: Madelyn Bonar, Faye Kaiser, and Iris Dudo. Richard is internationally known in the explosives industry. He was a member of the International Society of Explosives Engineers where he received the annual Distinguished Service Award for the year 1997. Richard was the President of Research Energy of Ohio, Inc. which he founded in 1969.

He had several patents including the Sequential Blasting Method. He was employed in the early 1960’s by the NASA Lewis Research Center Plumbrook Facility in Sandusky, Ohio, he developed the Lower Level Water Coolant Indicator which was approved and installed in making it possible to start up the Nuclear Reactor. As a veteran of the Korean Conflict, during his 4-year enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, he served in the Strategic Air Command.

Among his many accomplishments, he was the first Coal Pipeline Preparation Plant operator for Consol Coal Co. The Pipleline extended from Cadiz to Cleveland, Ohio. Flying was a favorite pastime starting at the young age of 16. He was also an avid reader and researcher.

A Celebration of Life will be observed at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.