Carole Sliva

Carole Sliva, 82, of Cadiz, died Saturday, March 3, at Wheeling Hospital. She was born Aug.15, 1935 in New Martinsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Patrick and Vergie Haught Stackpole.

Carole was retired from the Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services as a Fiscal Officer, she was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz where she was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. She was also active with the Salvation

Army, served on the Harrison County MRDD Board, and was a member of the Cadiz American Legion Post #34 Women’s Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Samuel R. Sliva in 2015; a great granddaughter, Abigail Anderson; and 4 half-sisters. Carole is survived by her three children: Pat (Sherri) Sliva of St. Clairsville, Kim (Mike) Smith of Cadiz and Mike (Michele) Sliva of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Lori (Greg) Hinnant of Charlotte, NC, Michael Meadows of Sumter, S.C., Nikki (Frank) Luther of

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Allison (Kerry) Anderson of Cadiz, Kara (Jesse) Milowicki of Weirton, W.Va. and Aiden Sliva of Cadiz; four step-grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and two on the way.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 7 from 4-7 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Cadiz with Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz American Legion.

